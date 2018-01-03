69 Iraqi Civilians Killled in December

A total of 69 Iraqi civilians (not including police) were killed and another 142 injured in acts of terrorism, violence and armed conflict in Iraq in December 2017*, according to casualty figures recorded by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI). (This compares with 63 civilians killed and 140 injured in November.)

Baghdad was the worst affected Governorate, with 122 civilian casualties (24 killed, 98 injured). Salahaddin Governorate followed, with 7 killed and 25 injured; and Kirkuk saw 15 killed and 6 injured. UNAMI has not been able to obtain the civilian casualty figures from the Anbar Health Department for the month of December.

“Casualty figures for the month of December 2017 have remained at a similar level to November, which is disappointing,” said the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General (SRSG) for Iraq, Mr. Ján Kubiš. “I very much hope that, as we move in the new year, these figures will fall rapidly as much-needed peace and stability return to Iraq.”

Overall, in 2017 UNAMI recorded 3298 civilians killed and 4781 civilians wounded – excluding Anbar civilian casualty figures for November and December, which are not available.

*CAVEATS: UNAMI has been limited in effectively verifying casualties in certain areas; in some cases, UNAMI could only partially verify certain incidents. For these reasons, the figures reported have to be considered as the absolute minimum.

(Source: United Nations News Centre)