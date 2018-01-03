Coalition Trains, Equips Iraqi Border Guard Force

The first group of Iraqi Border Guard Force members graduated today from a 12-day program conducted by members of the Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported today.

The coalition works by, with and through its Iraqi partners to ensure the lasting defeat of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria and prevent its ability to transit borders, officials said.

Border Guard Training Program

The coalition-enabled training is the first part of an ongoing program to train and equip Iraqi border guards, who will secure Iraq’s borders using new, rapidly deployable, self-contained border guard equipment sets, according to officials.

Enhanced border guard capabilities will improve national security and international commerce and travel, officials said.

“Coalition trainers at Besmayah Training Complex are instructing border guard units in the employment of this new system, which is scheduled for distribution along Iraq’s western border during the coming year,” said Army Col. Brian Ellis, CJTF-OIR director of partner force development. “The training focuses not only on operation of the equipment but also on the tenets of community policing, ethical conduct, human rights, first aid, self-defense and explosive hazard awareness.”

Specialized Equipment

Standardized shipping containers are pre-packaged for efficient transport and setup, and contain essential equipment for border enforcement and security, including two vehicles, defensive barriers, night vision equipment, radios, metal detectors, first aid, checkpoint supplies, a tent and a generator, officials said.

The self-contained border guard equipment program represents a multinational effort, with the U.S. allocating more than $300 million to Iraq’s border security efforts, and with members of Spanish Guardia Civil, or Civil Guard, leading the training, according to officials.

Many other coalition forces will be involved in the delivery of the training and rollout of the program throughout the year, officials said. The Iraqi Border Guard Force will control cross-border movement and prevent the passage of terrorists across borders.

Following the liberation of ISIS-occupied areas in Iraq, the coalition is working with Iraqi security forces “to ensure remnants of the terrorist group cannot resurface or enjoy freedom of movement,” Ellis said.

(Source: US Dept of Defense)