Oil Exports Rise Again in December

By John Lee.

Iraq’s Ministry of Oil has announced preliminary oil exports for December of 109,573,817 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.535 million barrels per day (bpd), an increase from the 3.502 bpd exported in November.

The exports were entirely from the southern terminals, with no exports from Kirkuk via Ceyhan.

Revenues for the month were $6.496 billion at an average price of $59.286 per barrel.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)