Iraqi Stock Market: Review of 2017 & Outlook for 2018

The market continued to build on the November recovery, up +3.0% for the month, with locals picking up the buying interest from foreigners, whose recovery in buying activity in November was mostly a re-investment of dividends and partly fresh inflow.

For the first time in a number of years, the new year outlook for Iraq is brighter with improving fundamentals after a number of extremely difficult years.

