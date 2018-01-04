Jacobs signs MOU with Iraq Oil Company

US-based Jacobs has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Iraq Oil Company to explore mutual benefits of cooperation in the region of Basra, Iraq.

The vast majority of Iraqi oil production takes place in Basra. Iraq Oil Company is looking for business partners based in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to support economic and social development in the Basra region through investments in upstream, downstream, refining, and other sectors.

David Zelinski, Jacobs Petroleum and Chemicals Senior Vice President and General Manager Middle East, said:

“Jacobs was selected as single engineering partner to sign this strategic non-binding agreement.

“We will explore possibilities to deliver our services in support of the Oil & Gas, Refining and Petrochemicals sectors in Iraq, from our Saudi Arabian office – where we have had a presence for more than 40 years – as this aligns well with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 to increase the export of services.”

The signage took place during a business event attended by HH Khalid Al Faleh, Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources of Saudi Arabia and Chairman of Saudi Aramco; Jabbar al-Luaibi, Iraq Minister of Oil; Asad Al Eidani, the Governor of Basra; and Abdulaziz Al Shammary, the Saudi Ambassador in Iraq.

The governments of Iraq and Saudi Arabia work closely together to establish a clear regulation and warrantees for potential investors in terms of protection, trading and financial transactions.

(Source: Jacobs)