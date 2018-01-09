Mövenpick Signs Basra Hotel Deal

Swiss-based Mövenpick has signed a deal to manage a five-star, 152-key hotel in Basra, Iraq”s economic capital and a regional oil and gas hub.

The Mövenpick Hotel Basra is scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2018. Located in the center of Basra, within the commercial district of Al Baradi’yah and 25km west of Basra International Airport, the new property will help to fill a gap in the market for upscale hotels.

Olivier Chavy, President & CEO, Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts, said:

“Basra is one of the Middle East”s fastest-growing economic centres, a major oil producer and is undergoing rapid infrastructure development, so the time is right for Mövenpick to cement its presence in this flourishing city.

“Our upcoming property will cater to pent-up demand from the corporate sector, which contributes around 90% of hotel demand in Basra due to the high volume of oil and gas and shipping companies based in this booming region of Iraq.“

Amenities at the Mövenpick Hotel Basra will include one all-day dining and one specialty restaurant; an executive lounge and a lobby lounge; a meetings and events area featuring a 700-square metre ballroom, multi-functional hall and meeting room; an indoor swimming pool, gym, spa, and beauty salon; and a retail area.

Mr. Akeel Ibraheem Al-Khalidy, Chairman of the South Group Corporation and Chairman of the Committee on Economic Development and Investment, part of Basra Council, said,

“With tens of thousands of foreign workers and businessmen travelling in and out of Basra every day and thousands more based in the city, Mövenpick Hotel Basra will be well placed to provide them with high-quality business, dining and leisure facilities and accommodation that set new hospitality standards in this thriving area of Iraq.”

(Source: Movenpick)