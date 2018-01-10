“Lucrative Investment Opportunities” to be announced at Conference

By John Lee.

The European Union has announced that it will co-chair a conference on Iraq’s Reconstruction and Development in Kuwait in February.

In a statement, the EU said the aim of the conference is to help consolidate regional and international engagement in support of Iraq.

The conference will be hosted by Kuwait and will involve all key donors as well as countries in Iraq’s neighbourhood.

KUNA cites the Chief of Staff in the Iraqi Prime Minister’s office, Dr. Mahdi Alalak, as saying that the conference, “is expected to stray from the norm while providing lucrative investment opportunities, which will be announced in due course.”

He added that Iraq is in need of no less than $100 billion to revive the residential sector.

The conference is scheduled to run from 12th to 14th February.

(Sources: EU, KUNA, AFP)