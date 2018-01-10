New Firms Qualified for next Oil Licensing Round

By John Lee.
Iraq’s Petroleum Contracts and Licensing Directorate (PCLD) has announced the five additional companies have been approved to bid for Iraq’s “borderline onshore & offshore exploration blocks & fields.”
The companies are listed as:
- Dana Gas (UAE)
- Dragon Oil (UAE)
- Geo-Jade Petroleum (China)
- Schlumberger (USA)
- Zarubezhneft (Russia)
Eight companies had applied for approval.
The five successful companies will be eligible to compete along with the following companies which are qualified from previous licensing rounds:
- BP (United Kingdom)
- China Zhenhua Oil Company (China)
- China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) (China)
- China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) (China)
- Crescent Petroleum (UAE)
- Daqing (China)
- Eni (Italy)
- ExxonMobil (US)
- Gazprom (Russia)
- Itochu (Japan)
- JSOC Bashneft (Russia)
- Kogas (Korea Gas Corporation) (South Korea)
- Lukoil (Russia)
- ONGC Videsh (India)
- Pakistan Petroleum (Pakistan)
- Pertamina (Indonesia)
- Petronas (Malaysia)
- Shell (Netherlands/UK)
- Sinopec (China)
- United Energy Group (UEG) (China)
- Total (France)
The areas to be offered include the onshore exploration blocks of Khudher Al-Mai, Jebel Sanam (Jabal Sanam) and Umm-Qasr on the Kuwaiti border; the Sindbad, Huwaiza, Shihabi, Zurbatia and Naft Khana blocks on the Iranian border; and the offshore exploration blocks in the Iraqi regional waters of the Arab gulf.
The bidding process should commence in May, according to the following schedule:
(Source: Oil Ministry)
