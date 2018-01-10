Petronas confirms Exit from Majnoon Oilfield

By John Lee.

Malaysia’s Petronas has reportedly confirmed that it will exit from Iraq’s Majnoon oil field along with joint stakeholder Shell.

A spokeswoman for Petronas told The National:

“Petronas confirms its exit from the Majnoon oilfield, Iraq, together with Shell. We will be working with Shell on the handover of the field to the Basra Oil Company [BOC].

“An announcement will be made once details of the handover is finalised.“

Petronas holds a 30-percent stake in the field, with Shell having 45 percent.

On 21st December, Iraq’s Ministry of Oil approved a set of measures relating to the development of the super giant field once Shell relingushes it back to Iraq; IBN Expert Blogger Ahmed Mousa Jiyad described the decision as “an important move in the right direction“.

Petronas retains interests in the Badra, Garraf, Halfaya oilfields.

(Source: The National)