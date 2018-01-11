Atrush Production Update

ShaMaran Petroleum reports that operations in the Atrush field in Kurdistan are continuing in a normal, safe and secure manner.

Atrush is currently producing at approximately 27 thousand barrels of oil per day (“bopd”) and exports are continuing via the Kurdistan Export Pipeline system. Atrush exports for the month of December averaged 26,163 bopd and benefitted from a higher facility uptime than the 90% previously projected.

Currently the production facilities are limited to processing approximately 27,000 bopd of the total 30,000 bopd capacity due to low ambient temperatures which limits the amount of heat available to process the oil to export specifications.

Plans in 2018 include debottlenecking the production facility and proceeding with the testing, completion and tie-in of the Chiya Khere-7 well which was drilled towards the end of last year.

