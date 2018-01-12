Navigate

Gazprom Neft Halves Badra Production Target

By on January 12, 2018 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

Russia’s Gazprom Neft has reportedly revised down its output plateau for the Badra oil field.

Denis Sugaipov, head of Gazprom Neft’s department of large projects, told Reuters that the consortium running the project has proposed setting the output plateau for the next few years at its current level of around 85,000 bpd, as the field is more geologically complex than previously thought.

This is half the level initially planned as a plateau to be reached in 2017.

The field is being developed by Gazprom (30%), KOGAS (22.5%), Petronas (15%), TPAO (7.5%), Iraqi state-owned Oil Exploration Company (25%).

According to Reuters, $4.0 billion has been invested in the plant so far, including $1 billion for a gas processing plant; another $2.5 billion is planned to be invested by 2030.

(Source: Reuters)

