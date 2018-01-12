Investment Opportunity: Borders Crossing Points

The General Commission for Border Crossings in coordination with the National Investment Commission (NIC) has announced the investment opportunities of establishing high-standards border crossings in the following points:

Al- Waleed crossing point

Rabeaa crossing point

AL- Muntheriyah crossing point

Mandeli crossing point

Traibeel crossing point

Al- Qaem crossing point

According to the following requirements:

A VIP building consists of (Lobby, Meetings Hall, Restaurant, Services, Medical care centers, Bedroom)

Testing labs service: establishing developed laboratories for all specialized departments operating in the crossing point providing that they must be subject to sectoral sides supervision>

Testing, Searching and Control labs

Radiological testing labs

Health lab

IT and Internet Services: establishing, equipping and managing an IT and Internet center under the supervision of the responsible sectoral side.

Balanced Scaling Service: establishing, equipping and managing the balanced scales in the crossing point under the supervision of the responsible sectoral side.

Testing machines Service: establishing, equipping, managing and maintaining the testing Sonar machines, persons and luggage testing machines and the radiological testing machines after obtaining the sectoral side approval and supervision.

Services offices: establishing, equipping and operating services office ready to undertake the responsibility of providing the services of charging, discharging, cleaning and rehabilitating the crossing point buildings (sanitary works, Décor, power supply, water supply maintenance, and telecommunications)

Motel and Hotel Services: establishing, equipping and managing a motel to provide its services to the visiting passengers.

Restaurants and Booths: establishing, equipping and managing restaurants and booths within the crossing point that can provide regular meals, snacks and soft drinks.

Testing Services: (K9) establishing, equipping and managing a testing service (K9) in the crossing points under the supervision of the sectoral side and includes testing explosives and drugs.

Storing Services: establishing, equipping and managing cooled and non- cooled stores for all specialized departments in the crossing point (Food and equipments, Agricultural quarantine, veterinary quarantine, and medical quarantine).

Shaded waiting areas: Establishing parking areas for vehicles, buses and trucks according to the international standards.

Fuel stations service: establishing, equipping and managing a fuel station within the crossing point

Rest houses Service: establishing, equipping and managing rest houses within the crossing point.

Water Desalination Station: establishing, equipping and maintaining water desalination stations within the crossing point.

Power and Water Supply Services: the investing side shall be in charge of establishing power generation stations and water supply stations.

Control System: establishing, equipping and maintaining a control system to be provided with the latest cameras and surveillance devices from the latest international sources.

The point entrances: establishing, equipping and maintaining 4 entrances, 2 in the Iraqi side and 2 in the other side.

Electrical Gates: establishing, equipping and maintaining developed electrical gates provided with Sonar machines, balanced scales and biometric reading machine.

The crossing point buildings: establishing, equipping and furnishing special buildings for the crossing point departments and other depts. operating in the point area in addition to establishing halls for sleep.

Mosque: establishing, equipping and furnishing a mosque with modern specifications.

Investors willing to invest in the aforementioned investment opportunities are required to submit a detailed offer with the feasablity study at the headquarter of the National investment Commission or the headquarter of the Crossing Points commission, knowing that the closing date is 31.01.2018.

For any further information please call Colonel Khaled Hasoon Jabur – Head of the Contracts Section:

07903307102

07705813552

(Source: National investment Commission)