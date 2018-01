By John Lee.

Plans are reportedly progressing to launch a free ka-band satellite broadband service in Iraq in the second quarter of 2018.

UK-based Quika promises the world’s first entirely free high-speed satellite internet for consumers in developing countries.

Its free plan will be funded by paid-for services for enterprises and internet providers.

According to Engadget, the company is led by the chief of satellite provider Talia.

(Source: Engadget, Quika)