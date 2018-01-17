IBN Expert Blogger Co-Authors New Book

Iraq Business News is proud to announce that our Expert Blogger Ahmed Mousa Jiyad has just contributed to a major new book on the regulation of the upstream oil and gas industry.

The second edition of Upstream Law and Regulation: A Global Guide, published by Globe Law and Business, summarises the upstream regulation and the key concerns in over 30 important and emerging oil and gas jurisdictions.

This fully updated new edition of the practical handbook, now in two volumes, takes an in-depth look at the most relevant petroleum provinces, summarising upstream regulation and key concerns in over 30 important and emerging oil and gas jurisdictions.

Issues featured include the key terms of petroleum law, the types of legal arrangement in place, the fiscal terms, how to qualify to acquire acreage, governing law, dispute resolution mechanisms, decommissioning and governmental control.

As a result, the book provides a comprehensive global resource for upstream investments. New areas of coverage for this edition include Algeria, Ecuador, Israel, Lebanon, Morocco and Oman.

Mr Jiyad has written the chapter on Iraq, and we are sure that this will be an important resource for oil industry professionals with an interest in Iraq’s most important sector.

Congratulations Ahmed!