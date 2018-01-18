Navigate

DoD reports Spike in Contractors in Iraq

By on January 18, 2018 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq, Employment, Security

By John Lee.

The number of civilian contractors supporting U.S. and coalition operations in Iraq against the Islamic State has risen 37 percent from January 2017 to January 2018 — from 3,592 to 4,927 — according CENTCOM:

  • Contractors supporting base operations rose from 564 contractors at the start of the period to 827 contractors currently;
  • Contracted translators rose from 377 to 805;
  • Contractors supporting logistics and maintenance rose from 1,156 to 1,480.

More from Military Times here.

(Source: Military Times)

