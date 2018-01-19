Chevron to Resume Drilling in Kurdistan

By John Lee.

US-based Chevron plans to resume drilling at the Sarta 3 block in Iraqi Kurdistan.

According to a report from Bloomberg, the company had temporarily halted exploration work in October after the Kurds voted in favour of independence.

Chevron acquired Reliance Exploration & Production DMCC‘s 80 percent interest and operatorship of the production sharing contracts (PSCs) covering the Rovi and Sarta blocks in 2012; Austria’s OMV holds of the other 20 percent interest.

The blocks are located north of Erbil and cover a combined area of approximately 490 square miles (1,124 square kilometers).

