US Supports Iraqi National Elections on May 12

The U.S. government strongly supports holding the Iraqi national elections in May 2018, in line with the Iraqi constitution.

Postponing the elections would set a dangerous precedent, undermining the constitution and damaging Iraq’s long-term democratic development.

To that end, the United States is providing assistance that will help ensure that all Iraqi voices are heard and counted, including the approximately 2.6 million Iraqis who remain displaced from their homes in the liberated areas.

USAID is assisting in the training of local civil society groups in election monitoring and providing Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) with six elections advisors who will help IHEC strengthen its electoral systems, personnel, and processes in the following ways:

Enfranchise internally displaced Iraqis by focusing on voter registration and ensuring electronic voting systems are effective.

Improve provincial electoral administrative capacity to support voting in recently liberated areas.

Help the new IHEC Board of Commissioners finalize a sound operational plan for the May 2018 elections.

Support for Iraq’s democratic institutions is a key part of the United States’ ongoing commitment to a federal, democratic, prosperous, and unified Iraq. By exercising their constitutional right to vote, Iraqis will signal their commitment to governance through peaceful processes rather than through violence.

(Source: US Embassy in Baghdad)