Iraq Stock Market Report

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 18th Jan 2018).

The RSISX index ended the week at IQD786 (-0.6%) / $809 (-0.6%) (weekly change) (-3.1% and -3.1% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 4.2bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD3.9bn ($3.1mn).

ISX Company Announcements