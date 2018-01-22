New Career Opportunities in Iraq

By John Lee.
The United Nations has advertised new positions in Iraq:
- Gender Advisor, Heartland Alliance for Human Needs
- Final Evaluation Consultant, Heartland Alliance for Human Needs
- Community Engagement (Liaison) Officer, International Organization for Migration (IOM)
- Programme Management Specialist, UN Development Programme (UNDP)
- Advisor Employment Focused SME Development, Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ)
- Child Protection Coordinator, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Senior Security and Humanitarian Access Manager, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Deputy Director Cross Border, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Finance Manager, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Program Manager – Conflict Management, Mercy Corps
- CP UASC ACE trainers international, Save the Children
- MHPSS Consultant, Save the Children
- Health Program Manager, Save the Children
- Field Manager, Save the Children
(Source: UN)
