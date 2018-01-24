Five Oil Storage Facilities available for Investment

By John Lee.

Iraq’s National Investment Commission (NIC) has included five oil storage facilities in its list of major strategic projects to be presented during the Kuwait International Conference for Iraq Reconstruction, to be held in Kuwait from 12th to 14th February:

Bin Omar field for crude oil in Basra Province, with a design capacity of 22x 66000 m3 (first phase) and 9x 66000 m3 (second phase).

Mosul field for Petroleum Products/ Gasoline 4x 10000 m3, Diesel Fuel 3x 10000 m3 and Kerosene 3x 10000 m3 in Mosul Province.

Tuba field for Petroleum Products/ Gasoline 4x 20000 m3, Diesel Fuel 2x 20000 m3, Kerosene 3x 10000 m3 and Jet fuel 2x 50000 m3 in Basra Province.

Aziziya field for Petroleum Products/ Gasoline 2x 10000 m3, Diesel Fuel 1x 10000 m3 and Kerosene 1x 10000 m3 in Kut.

Samara’a field for Petroleum Products/ Gasoline 4×2500 m3, Diesel Fuel 2×5000 m3 and Kerosene 2×5000 m3 in Saladin Province.

The full 46-page document can be downloaded here.

(Source: NIC)