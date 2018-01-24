New EU Strategy on Iraq

By John Lee.

The European Union has adopted a new strategy on Iraq, following the joint communication by the High Representative and the Commission on elements for an EU strategy on Iraq adopted on 8 January 2018.

Among other items, the EU called on the Government of Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government to engage in a constructive and result-oriented dialogue on immediate issues, providing a foundation for a more detailed discussion on all open questions and towards a more stable and mutually beneficial long-term relationship based on the full application of the Iraqi constitution, including its provisions on Kurdish autonomy.

The full 23-point strategy document can be read here.

(Source: European Council)