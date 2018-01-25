Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC) visits Baghdad

On 21st and 22nd January the Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC) Deputy Chairman Mr Rasmi Al Jabri and Managing Director Mr Christophe Michels visited Baghdad.

They met with Dr Abdulkariem Faisal, Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Advisory Commission to discuss the upcoming Spring Conference in London on 24 April and plans for a conference in Baghdad. Outstanding issues on behalf of IBBC members were also raised.

A similar meeting was held with Dr Sami Al Araji, Chairman of the National Investment Commission, which is playing the leading role at the ‘Supporting Private Sector’ day of the Kuwait International Conference for Reconstruction of Iraq, to be held in Kuwait on 13 February.

Additional meetings were held with IBBC members BP, Najaf Chamber of Commerce, Baghdad Chamber of Commerce and the International Islamic Bank, which hosted the IBBC visitors for Lunch at the famous Alwiyah Club.

IBBC also met with Jaafar Al Hamdani, Chairman of the Iraqi Federation of Chambers of Commerce to discuss the ongoing relationship with the federation and to make plans for a conference in Baghdad.

‎IBBC is greatful to Al Burhan Group for generously hosting it’s delegates at the Al Burhan Centre close to Baghdad Airport during their stay.

(Source: IBBC)