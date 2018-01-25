Navigate

Iraq-Saudi Links Enhanced

By on January 25, 2018 in Investment, Iraq Industry & Trade News, Iraq Oil & Gas News, Politics

By John Lee.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz received in Al Yamama Palace in Al Riyadh the Iraqi Planning/Trade Minister (acting) Dr. Salman Al Jumaily, Head of the Iraqi side in the Iraqi-Saudi Coordination Council, Dr. Sami R. Al Araji, Chairman of the National Investment Commission (NIC), Mr. Kadhim Mohamed Al Iqabi, Chairman of the Borders Crossings Commission, Engineer Adil Kereem, Vice Minister of Industry and Minerals and the Chargé d’affaires of the Iraqi Embassy to the Kingdom.

During the meeting, the importance of the council was emphasized in developing and enhancing the mutual cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

Prince Abdul Aziz Bin Saood Bin Naif Bin Abdul Aziz, Minister of Interior Affaires and Minister of Trade and Investment the head of the Saudi side in the Coordination Council both attended the reception.

(Source: NIC)

