Six Rail Projects offered for Investment

By John Lee.

Iraq’s National Investment Commission (NIC) has included six rail projects in its list of major strategic projects to be presented during the Kuwait International Conference for Iraq Reconstruction, to be held in Kuwait from 12th to 14th February:

New railway line (Baghdad-Kut-Umara-Basra) and branch line (Kut-Nasriya-Shuaiba-UmQasr)

Length: 910km

Number of lines: dual

Axial load: 25 ton

Passengers: 14 (million/year), Cargo : 35 (million/ton).

Estimated cost (USD): Land Acquisition/2.73 billion, execution /11.0 billion, total/ 13.73 billion. Rehabilitation and development of the existing line (Baghdad –Diwaniya-Samawa-Basra)

Length: 610km

Number of lines: dual

Axial load: 25 ton

Passengers : 100 (million/year), Cargo: 70 (million/ton).

Estimated cost (million USD): 793. Construction of Musaib-Karbala-Najaf –Semawa

Length: 228km

Number of lines: dual

Axial load: 25 ton

Passengers: 6 (million/year), Cargo : 2 (million/ton).

Estimated cost (USD): Land Acquisition/750 million, execution /2.4 billion,

total/ 3.150 billion. Construction of (Basra-Shalamcha–Iran line)

Length: 35km

Number of lines: single can be dual

Axial load: 25ton

Passengers: 2 million/year, Cargo: 10 million ton

Estimated cost (USD): Land Acquisition 135 million; Execution, 500 million; Total 635million. Railway line (Mosul-Duhuk-Zakho-Turkey)

Length: 160km

Number of lines: dual

Axial.load: 25ton

Passengers: 1 million/year; Cargo: 55 million ton

Estimated cost (USD): Land Acquisition, 450 million; Execution, 2.157 billion; Total, 2.607 billion. The railway line (Baghdad-Baquba-Kirkuk-Erbil-Mosul) and branch line (Baquba-Khanaqeen-Munthiriya-Iran)

Length: 700 km

Number of lines: multiple

Axial load: 25 ton

Passengers: 6 (million/year), Cargo : 20 (million/ton)

Estimated cost (USD): Land Acquisition/1.650 billion, execution /7.0 billion, total/ 8.65 billion.

The full 46-page document can be downloaded here.

(Source: NIC)

(Picture Credit: Tasnim, under Creative Commons licence)