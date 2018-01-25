Navigate

Six Rail Projects offered for Investment

January 25, 2018

By John Lee.

Iraq’s National Investment Commission (NIC) has included six rail projects in its list of major strategic projects to be presented during the Kuwait International Conference for Iraq Reconstruction, to be held in Kuwait from 12th to 14th February:

  1. New railway line (Baghdad-Kut-Umara-Basra) and branch line (Kut-Nasriya-Shuaiba-UmQasr)
    Length: 910km
    Number of lines: dual
    Axial load: 25 ton
    Passengers: 14 (million/year), Cargo : 35 (million/ton).
    Estimated cost (USD): Land Acquisition/2.73 billion, execution /11.0 billion, total/ 13.73 billion.
  2. Rehabilitation and development of the existing line (Baghdad –Diwaniya-Samawa-Basra)
    Length: 610km
    Number of lines: dual
    Axial load: 25 ton
    Passengers : 100 (million/year), Cargo: 70 (million/ton).
    Estimated cost (million USD): 793.
  3. Construction of Musaib-Karbala-Najaf –Semawa
    Length: 228km
    Number of lines: dual
    Axial load: 25 ton
    Passengers: 6 (million/year), Cargo : 2 (million/ton).
    Estimated cost (USD): Land Acquisition/750 million, execution /2.4 billion,
    total/ 3.150 billion.
  4. Construction of (Basra-Shalamcha–Iran line)
    Length: 35km
    Number of lines: single can be dual
    Axial load: 25ton
    Passengers: 2 million/year, Cargo: 10 million ton
    Estimated cost (USD): Land Acquisition 135 million; Execution, 500 million; Total 635million.
  5. Railway line (Mosul-Duhuk-Zakho-Turkey)
    Length: 160km
    Number of lines: dual
    Axial.load: 25ton
    Passengers: 1 million/year; Cargo: 55 million ton
    Estimated cost (USD): Land Acquisition, 450 million; Execution, 2.157 billion; Total, 2.607 billion.
  6. The railway line (Baghdad-Baquba-Kirkuk-Erbil-Mosul) and branch line (Baquba-Khanaqeen-Munthiriya-Iran)
    Length: 700 km
    Number of lines: multiple
    Axial load: 25 ton
    Passengers: 6 (million/year), Cargo : 20 (million/ton)
    Estimated cost (USD): Land Acquisition/1.650 billion, execution /7.0 billion, total/ 8.65 billion.

The full 46-page document can be downloaded here.

(Source: NIC)

(Picture Credit: Tasnim, under Creative Commons licence)

