MHPS to Upgrade Hartha Power Station

By John Lee.

Iraq’s Ministry of Electricity has reportedly awarded a contract to Japan’s Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (MHPS) to refurbish the Unit 1 of the Hartha thermal power station (pictured) in Basra province.

According to Energy Business Review, the power station is claimed to account for approximately 25 percent of Basra’s total power generation capacity.

It’s original equipment was developed by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI).

Funding will be provided by Japanese Official Development Assistance (ODA) through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Mitsubishi Electric will be responsible for the generator-related work, while the Turkey’s Gama Power System will be responsible for installation and other work.

The work is scheduled to be completed in 2020.

(Source: Energy Business Review)