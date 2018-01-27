NIDC Eyes Iraqi Drilling Market

The National Iranian Drilling Company (NIDC) is planning to participate in neighboring Iraq‘s drilling tenders.

Speaking to reported on the sidelines of an oil show in Kish Island, on Tuesday, Sepehr Sepehri, NIDC managing director, said the company’s approach is to secure itself a toehold in global markets, adding NIDC is planning to participate in international drilling tenders in Iraq.

“We have plans to join drilling projects in neighboring countries and we have started correspondences with Iraq in this regard,” the official said.

Sepehri said the two country’s access to Arvand Free Zone, favorable crude oil production capacity in Iraq’s Basra and the good terms the two neighbors are on are among the advantages of working in Iraq.

He further said that NIDC will take part in three drilling tenders that Italy’s ENI is planning to hold in Iraq.

The NIDC official added that Oman is another market the company is seeing to gain a foothold in.

“We have indicated readiness to offer services to Oman, too, and will consider the matter in more depth during a visit by an Omani delegation to Iran within the next few weeks.”

Besides drilling operations, NIDC enjoys massive potentialities in offering drilling services, the CEO added.

“After Iraq and Oman, we are targeting operations in Qatar,” Sepehri added.

(Source: Shana)