Two Iraqi Airports to be Developed

By John Lee.

Iraq’s National Investment Commission (NIC) has included two airport projects in its list of major strategic projects to be presented during the Kuwait International Conference for Iraq Reconstruction, to be held in Kuwait from 12th to 14th February:

Rehabilitation and development of Mosul International Airport . Estimated cost before 2014: 120 billion Iraqi Dinars. Estimated percentage of Damage: over 40% (based on the estimation preformed by specialized committees carried out at the end of 2017).

. Rehabilitation and development of Nasiriya International Airport , developing the Marshlands, and the Prophet Abraham Shrine. Capacity: around 500 thousand passenger/y Target capacity: 1 million passengers/y Initial estimated cost: $74m Buildings include: passengers terminal, runway, yard, taxi, tower, firefighting center, electricity, air conditioning systems with all devices.

The full 46-page document can be downloaded here.

(Source: NIC)

(Picture Credit: Tasnim, under Creative Commons licence)