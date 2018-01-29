Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 25th Jan 2018).

Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



The RSISX index ended the week at IQD791 (+0.7%) / $822 (+1.5%) (weekly change) (-2.5% and -1.7% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 7.6bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD10.9bn ($8.7mn).

ISX Company Announcements