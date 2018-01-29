Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 25th Jan 2018).
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD791 (+0.7%) / $822 (+1.5%) (weekly change) (-2.5% and -1.7% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 7.6bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD10.9bn ($8.7mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- In reference to ISX letter on Dec. 25, 2017 and the Iraqi Depository Center (IDC) letter on Jan. 18, 2018, no bonds were deposited from the first issue of national bonds in the IDC starting from the depositing date of Jan. 2, 2018 till Jan. 22, 2018. It was mentioned in the announcement that the discount price will be fixed based on the coupon rate every trading day according to the scheduled coupon dates provided by the CBI for each category that have different face values. The change in price limit will be +/- 5% for each session from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm.
- The Governor of the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI), Mr. Ali Mohsen Ismail visited with a delegation of advanced leaders the branch of the CBI in Basra province. The delegation was keen to meet the staff of the branch and discuss the most important organizational matters in the work of the branch. (CBI)
- International Development Bank for Investment (BIDB) will hold GA on Feb. 25, 2018 to elect a new BoD. ISX will suspend trading of BIDB starting Feb. 21, 2018. BIDB will resume trading on Feb. 26, 2018.
- Iraqi Agricultural Products and Marketing Meat (AIPM) will hold a GA on Feb. 20, 2018 to elect a new BoD. ISX will suspend trading of AIPM starting Feb. 15, 2018. AIPM will resume trading on Feb. 21, 2018.
- The ISC approved trading of Trans Iraq Bank for Investment (BTRI) in the regular market instead of the non-regular market starting Jan. 28, 2018.
- According to the announcement made by the ISX on Jan. 23, 2018; the general commission for taxes issued an order on Oct. 15, 2017 to block all the current assets of Electronic Industries (IELI) because the company didn’t pay IQD1, 475,127K worth of taxes.
