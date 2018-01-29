Road Projects available for Investment

By John Lee.

Iraq’s National Investment Commission (NIC) has included several road projects in its list of major strategic projects to be presented during the Kuwait International Conference for Iraq Reconstruction, to be held in Kuwait from 12th to 14th February:

Rehabilitation and development of the existing roads

Construction of highways next to the existing ones (on the sideways). Estimated cost for the new highways is $3m/km, while rehabilitation cost for the existing ones is $1m/km (one third of the new one cost). Estimated cost to add 2 pathways to each side of the road is $2m/km, including:

Rehabilitation and development of the 580km Baghdad–Basra highway

Rehabilitation and development of the 570km Baghdad-Mosul-Rabeea-Feshkhaboor highway

Rehabilitation and development of the 180km Baghdad-Baquba-Iranian border (Al Munthiriya) highway

Construction of the 250km Baghdad-Kirkuk highway

Sub roads (Secondary roads)

Rehabilitation of Bismaya-Baghdad-Muhamed Al Qasimhighway, 25km

Building the Dora-Yousfiya road and connecting the two –story bridge with Al Dora highway Baghdad-Basra 14km

Building Al Madaeen Bridge (connecting Baghdad -Kut-Bismaya road to Baghdad-Basra highway passing through Madaeen) 21 km

The full 46-page document can be downloaded here.

(Source: NIC)