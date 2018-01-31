Navigate

BHGE: Growth in Iraq Offsets Decline in other Markets

By on January 31, 2018 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

In its 2017 Results, Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE) has said that rig count growth in Iraq and the UAE offset declines in other Middle Eastern markets.

During the year, the company secured what it describes as the largest-ever turbomachinery and process solutions agreement with PetroChina for the provision of its proven turbine generators for the Halfaya oilfield in Iraq.

In a statement, the company said the agreement strengthens BHGE’s presence in Iraq and demonstrates the Company’s dedication to the region.

(Source: BHGE)

