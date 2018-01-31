Navigate

Drought Threatens 1m Acres in Kurdistan

By on January 31, 2018 in Agriculture

By John Lee.

Nearly 1 million acres (400,000 hectares) of land in the Kurdistan Region have reportedly been rendered barren due to drought.

Faruq Ali, Director of Crop Production at the Ministry of Agriculture and Water resources, told Rudaw:

Due to the lack of rainfall during this year’s plantation season, I predict that nearly 60 percent of land has been planted with wheat compared to last year, and nearly 1 million acres of land have been left barren and unplanted.

“… nearly 40 percent of the wheat planted has been lost.

More here from Rudaw.

(Source: Rudaw)

