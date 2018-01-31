Sulzer appoints Authorized Repair Partner in Iraq

Sulzer, the Swiss-based specialist in pumping solutions, has appointed Al Majal Technical Services (AMTS) as their authorized repair partner in Iraq.

AMTS was founded in 2015 to provide a full spectrum of Oil and Gas services including rotating equipment.

The AMTS workshop, located in North Rumaila, is a 3000 m2 state-of-the-art facility, equipped with a comprehensive set of machine tools and balancing equipment required to maintain and repair rotating machinery of all manufacturers. AMTS is certified according to ISO-9001:2015, ISO 14001:2004, OHSAS 18001:2007, API 6A and API 16A

Sulzer’s engineering and project management expertise together with the local competencies of AMTS strengthen each other’s capability to execute the overhaul, site service, repair and maintenance of pumps, turbines and compression equipment as well as their associated ancillaries.

Both companies are currently jointly engaged in executing service projects in South Iraq.

(Source: Sulzer)