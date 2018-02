By John Lee.

Iraq says it plans to start oil exports to Iran from its northern Kirkuk oilfields next week, under the swap deal announced last month.

Iraq will export 60,000 bpd of crude oil by truck from Kirkuk to Iran’s Kermanshah refinery (pictured), and ship back refined Iranian oil for southern Iraq.

For the time being, tanker trucks will be used for the shipment but Iran and Iraq also plan to build a pipeline to carry the oil from Kirkuk.

(Source: Press TV)