Sallyport wins $400m Iraq Contract

Sallyport Global Holdings has been awarded a not-to-exceed $400,000,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee undefinitized contract action to provide base operations support, base life support, and security services in support of the Iraq F-16 program.

The contract provides for the support of F-16-related contractor personnel at Balad Air Base, Iraq.

Work will be performed at Balad Air Base, Iraq, and is expected to be complete by Jan. 30, 2019.

This contract was the result of a sole-source acquisition.

(Source: US Dept of Defense)