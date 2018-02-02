115 Iraqi Civilians Killed in January

A total of 115 Iraqi civilians (not including police) were killed and another 250 injured in acts of terrorism, violence and armed conflict in Iraq in January 2018*, according to casualty figures recorded by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

Baghdad was the worst affected Governorate, with 323 civilian casualties (90 killed, 233 injured). Diyala followed, with 8 killed and 15 injured; and Ninewa, with 13 killed and 7 injured. UNAMI has not been able to obtain the civilian casualty figures from the Anbar Health Department for the month of January.

“Terrorists continue to target civilians in irregular strikes, even though their capabilities have been largely destroyed. The twin suicide bombings on 15 January at Baghdad’s Tayran Square, which left numerous casualties among innocent workers and passersby, are proof of their indiscriminate disregard for human life,” said the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General (SRSG) for Iraq, Mr. Ján Kubiš. “We must all continue to be vigilant in opposing this destructive violence”.

*CAVEATS: UNAMI has been limited in effectively verifying casualties in certain areas; in some cases, UNAMI could only partially verify certain incidents. For these reasons, the figures reported have to be considered as the absolute minimum.

