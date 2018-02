By John Lee.

Iraq reportedly plans to increase production at the Majnoon oilfield from 240,000 bpd now to 450,000 barrels within three years.

Ahmed Abdul Razzaq, the head of a committee in charge of developing the field, told Reuters that the Basra Oil Company (BOC), which will take over operations from Shell, is studying proposals from three oilfield services companies to boost output at the field in southern Iraq.

(Source: Reuters)