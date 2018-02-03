$6bn Iraqi Port Development available for Investment

By John Lee.

Iraq’s National Investment Commission (NIC) has included the “Grand Port of Al Faw” in its list of major strategic projects to be presented during the Kuwait International Conference for Iraq Reconstruction, to be held in Kuwait from 12th to 14th February:

Project cost: $6 billion

Location: Basra

Design capacity:

Phase one 2018: containers: 24 million ton/year, unpacked materials/ 24million ton/year

Phase two 2028: containers: 40 million ton/year, unpacked materials/ 32 million ton/year

Phase three 2038: containers: 70 million ton/year, unpacked materials/ 44 million ton/year

The project includes:

Eastern breakwater 8km

Western breakwater 15km

Two lines for containers berth 3.5km each 12 berth to each line total 24 containers berth and area for containers storage.

13 Berths for unpacked materials (grains, cement..etc.) 3.5km with conveyor belts

Berths for Oil products export and import (outside the port basin)

Roads and railways

Area for buildings and trucks (around 4km²)

Navigational channel 30km length, 17m depth.

Berths for various goods 4.5km (22berths)

industrial zone (approximately 8.5km²)

depth in the port basin is 15-17 m

The full 46-page document can be downloaded here.

(Source: NIC)