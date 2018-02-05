Baghdad “Stops” several Kurdish Landline Services

By John Lee.

Iraq’s Communications and Media Commission (CMC) has reportedly ordered several Kurdish communication companies to stop providing landline services.

According to a report from Rudaw, the CMC ordered that all companies licensed by them should cut communications with companies that are not licensed, including Fast Link, Newroz, Link Tech, Wego/7net-layer, Nawant, Kurdtel, Tishknet and Cellnet.

A spokesperson for Newroz Telecom told Rudaw that the work of the civil services, such as hospitals, emergency lines for children, “police and security numbers, and the fire departments has been damaged.”

More here.

(Source: Rudaw)