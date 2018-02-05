Four Special Economic Zones open for Investment

By John Lee.

Iraq’s National Investment Commission (NIC) has included four Special Economic Zones in its list of major strategic projects to be presented during the Kuwait International Conference for Iraq Reconstruction, to be held in Kuwait from 12th to 14th February:

Huteen zone/ Babylon Province for medium & heavy engineering manufacturing.

Huteen is located in Babylon Province/ Eskandariya city near the State Co. for Mechanical Industries and the State Co. for Automobiles.

40 km to the north of Hilla city center, 50 km to Baghdad city center.

550 km to Basra city and its ports

10 km east to the Euphrates

12 km to the north of Al Musaiab thermo electricity station

Total area is 15000000 m², around 6000 donum in addition to branch streets within the site.

Sewage, water pipes, electricity and facilities are available with limited damages.

45 big area warehouses protected with earth embankment for highly immunized products. Mid Euphrates zone in Dewaniya, 1500 donum for agricultural industries (agro-industry) including dairy products, fruits, vegetables and meat processing and canning. Fine Machining zone in Nineveh (Al Kindi Co., site or Jabir Bin Hayan Co. site). One of the sites to be selected to produce machinery and equipment for medium and small projects such as valves and pumps. Baghdad zone (near BIAP) for advance technologies (Smart city).

The smart city shall provide various activities for interested people in information technology, entertainment and social technologies. It also includes a training center, weekly gathering of professionals and specialists, meetings and scientific debates halls, computer courses for children, restaurant and coffee shop, markets for electronic devices, internet services center, a training center to develop human skills, a museum for communication devices and post stamps representing Iraq’s history, halls for investing companies, halls for simulating modern training technologies, a hotel for the visitors and many other services.

The full 46-page document can be downloaded here.

(Source: NIC)