New Iraqi Housing Schemes open for Investment

By John Lee.

Iraq’s National Investment Commission (NIC) has included three major new housing programs in its list of major strategic projects to be presented during the Kuwait International Conference for Iraq Reconstruction, to be held in Kuwait from 12th to 14th February:

A. First phase / building 25,000 housing units in each province for low / medium income citizens in addition to low cost housing for limited income people including the infrastructure (water, electricity, sewage ,gas and telecommunication).

An economic design was selected for the Investment Housing Project in Maysan Province 2017 to build 4000 housing units in Umara City.

B. The New Karbala City Project

Area/(15) Million m2, it includes (136) various investment opportunities. Establishing an integrated city in terms of services (vertical and horizontal housing units, hotels, shopping center, educational sector recreational sport banks Islamic science office conference hall).

Karbala Downtown Development (area:750 dunam) near the holy shrines, could be developed into housing complex, multi-storey garage, commercial center and tourists areas.

C. Dhifaf Karbala Project:

Estimated cost: $6bn

40 thousand housing units as phase one aiming at 85 thousand in addition to commercial centers, recreational centers and social services.

The full 46-page document can be downloaded here.

(Source: NIC)