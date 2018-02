By John Lee.

Oil Minister Jabar Ali al-Luaibi [Allibi, Luiebi] has met with Kati Al-Juboori, the CEO of Russia’s Lukoil, and his entourage.

During the meeting the two parties discussed ways to develop the oil sector in Iraq.

Mr. Al-Juboori praised the keenness of the Ministry of Oil to cooperate with global companies and provide the appropriate work environment to execute the plans of the associated administrations of the oil fields.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)