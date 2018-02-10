New Career Opportunities in Iraq

By John Lee.
The United Nations has advertised new positions in Iraq:
- Senior Basic Needs Manager, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Grants Manager, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Senior Economic Recovery & Livelihoods Manager, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- WPE Manager, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Women Protection and Empowerment (WPE) Manager, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Human Resources Manager, International Medical Corps
- MHPSS Trainer (Psychiatrist), International Medical Corps
- Psychotherapist- Trainer, International Medical Corps
- Logistics Coordinator, Terre des hommes
- Child Protection and Education Project Manager, Terre des hommes
- WASH Coordinator, Terre des hommes
- Project Manager for the Project Information and Communication Technology Perspectives for Supporting Modern Youth, Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ)
- Chief Social Policy, UNICEF – United Nations Children’s Fund
(Source: UN)
