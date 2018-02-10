Six Industrial Projects Open for Investment

By John Lee.

Iraq’s National Investment Commission (NIC) has included six industrial projects in its list of major strategic projects to be presented during the Kuwait International Conference for Iraq Reconstruction, to be held in Kuwait from 12th to 14th February:

A. Rehabilitation and development of white cement plants in Falluja.

Area: 642000m²

Production capacity: 290000 ton/year for the two lines. Production capacity can be increased to 350000 t/y

Cost for Rehabilitating and operating is $12.800.000

Experienced staff is available to operate the plant

The plant (which is the only one in Iraq that produces white cement) is not working at the present time. Cement plants in Kubaisa, Qaim, in Anbarand Badoosh, Sinjar, HamamAl Alilin Mosul are going through damage assessment by special committees (for the damages that occurred during 2014-2017).

B. Rehabilitation and development of glass plants in Ramadi

Multipurpose raw glass (13 type of glass), such as glass for buildings, automobile and mirrors

Iraq’s need for float glass is doubling annually. The current estimate of 1500 t/d covers the local market. The unique location of the plant is suitable for exporting this product to the neighboring countries as raw or final product.

Target production capacity: 500000 t/y to be divided into two phases according to market capacity and required types.

Annual production cost in full capacity to produce 700 t/d is around 94 b ID.

Return 16%

It is possible to establish a float glass plant in Karbala and Muthana provinces.

C. Rehabilitation and development of engineering plants in the Ministry of Industry and Minerals such as Al Nassir and Al SimoodCo., IbnMajid, The Heavy engineering equipment Co. (Ministry of Oil) and The Mechanical industries in Eskandariyato cover the needs of the oil & gas, electricity and heavy industries sectors for tanks, heat exchangers, valves, pipes, pumps, poles and cranes and other products the rehabilitation and development of these factories require new production lines as well as supporting infrastructure.

D. Caustic Soda project/ Chlorine/ Samawa/ which includes the production of caustic soda, chlorine, Hypochlorite and Hydrochloric Acid.

Area: 50 dunam

Production capacity: 40-50 ton/per day

Cost : 40 Million Dollars.

E. Sodium Carbonate project/Samawa/ produces Sodium Carbonate and Bicarbonate.

Area: 100 dunam

Production capacity: 50000 t/y

Cost : 50-60 Million Dollars.

F. Sodium Sulfate projects/Samawa

Area: 25 dunam

Production capacity: 10 ton/per day

Cost : 20 Million Dollars.

The full 46-page document can be downloaded here.

(Source: NIC)