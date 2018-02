By John Lee.

Erbil’s mayor has reportedly warned hotel and motel operators against taking advantage of the increased numbers of tourists by driving up prices and breaking contracts:

Nabaz Abdulhamid told Rudaw:

“Any hotel or motel owner that hikes up the prices and revokes the signed contracts will be punished severely.”

In the past three days, 15,000 tourists from southern and central Iraq have travelled to Erbil.

More here.

(Source: Rudaw)