Oil Exports Fall Slightly in January

By John Lee.

Iraq’s Ministry of Oil has announced preliminary oil exports for January of 108,190,068 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.490 million barrels per day (bpd), a slight decrease from the 3.535 bpd exported in December.

The exports were entirely from the southern terminals, with no exports from Kirkuk via Ceyhan.

Revenues for the month were $6.847 billion at an average price of $63.288 per barrel.

December export figures can be found here.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)