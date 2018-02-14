Jordanian Ministers push for Truck Entry to Iraq

By John Lee.

Jordan’s Minister of Municipalities, Walid Al-Masri, and Minister of Industry and Trade, Yarub Al-Qudah, have met representatives of the chambers of industry and commerce and members of the Jordan Truck Owners and Custom Clearance Associations to discuss arrangements for the entry of Jordanian trucks to Iraq.

According to a report from Petra, they agreed to organise the crossing of Jordanian trucks to Iraq with the concerned Jordanian and Iraqi authorities.

(Source: Petra)