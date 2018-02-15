Navigate

Saudi Arabia to re-open Consulate in Basra

By on February 15, 2018 in Iraq Industry & Trade News, Politics

By John Lee.

Saudi Arabia will reportedly re-open its consulate in Basra within two weeks.

Al Arabiya says that the consulate closed in 1990 during the second Gulf war.

(Source: Al Arabiya)

(Picture: Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi meeting Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of Saudi Arabia, 19th June 2017)

