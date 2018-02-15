Saudi Arabia to re-open Consulate in Basra

By John Lee.
Saudi Arabia will reportedly re-open its consulate in Basra within two weeks.
(Source: Al Arabiya)
(Picture: Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi meeting Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of Saudi Arabia, 19th June 2017)
