New Career Opportunities in Iraq

By John Lee.
The United Nations has advertised new positions in Iraq:
- Future Forward Project Coordinator, Heartland Alliance for Human Needs
- A Field Coordinator, Première Urgence Internationale (PUI)
- Chief of Section, Supply Chain Management, UNAMI
- Senior Political Affairs Officer, UNAMI
- Program Manager, Relief International
- Human Settlements Officer, UN-Habitat – United Nations Human Settlements Programme
- Female Gynaecologist for Middle East, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF)
(Source: UN)
