KRG pays Genel under Receivable Settlement Agreement

Genel Energy plc has announced that it has received an override payment of $7.05 million from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

The payment represents 4.5% of Tawke gross field revenues for the month of November 2017, as per the terms of the Receivable Settlement Agreement.

Taken together with the monthly entitlement payments for Taq Taq and Tawke announced yesterday, Genel’s net share of payments relating to November 2017 exports totals $26.81 million.

(Source: Genel Energy)