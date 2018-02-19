Iraq Receives First Batch of Russian T-90 Tanks

Iraq has received the first batch of Russian-made T-90 battle tanks as part of a purchase agreement signed last year, according to an Iraqi Defence Ministry spokesman.

“The first batch of Russian tanks arrived on February 15 at Umm Qasr Port – they have since been transported to Baghdad via the city of Basra”.

The delivery comes as part of a purchase agreement signed last year between Iraq and Russia for a total of 73 T-90s.

“The rest of the tanks will be delivered gradually,” the Defence Ministry source said, pointing out that the first batch of tanks would enter into service “in the coming days”.

(Source: GardaWorld)